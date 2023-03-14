On facing Royal AM, Zwane admitted it will be a difficult task especially since the KwaZulu-Natal side seems to be finding their form under coach John Maduka as they are unbeaten since he rejoined the club.
“Interesting draw for us, not an easy one, but yeah, they don’t come easy and if you look at all the other seven teams it was never going to be an easy game whoever that we were going to play against,” Zwane said.
“So we are looking forward to the game. I’m not too worried about me, when you are leading as a coach you are leading players that you see are trying hard and they are giving their best all the time to win games for the club.
“Sometimes results are not forthcoming and sometimes we are blowing hot and cold, sometimes when you think we have momentum there is that break.
“It breaks that momentum ... we won three in a row now there will be a break and if we win at the weekend, we will have a Fifa break, so it kills the momentum.”
Chiefs will travel to Pietermaritzburg this weekend to face Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership match on Saturday at 8pm.
Zwane unfazed by naysayers after Chiefs' recent poor performances
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane insists he is not bothered by criticism he is receiving at the club following uninspiring performances.
Since he took over at the club, Zwane has faced a lot of criticism from his own fans and pundits.
And following Chiefs scrappy 2-1 win over Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Sunday, former player Junior Khanye said he doesn't think Amakhosi can win the competition despite reaching the quarterfinal.
But Zwane responded and said he respects Khanye's opinion after Amakhosi were drawn against Royal AM in the quarterfinal on Monday.
“Critics are part of the game, it is his opinion and I respect it as a former player,” Zwane told the media after the match. By the way, who am I to go down to the level of Junior Khanye. This is football. I respect everyone and we respect each other. He has his opinion and I love it."
Zwane admits Chiefs were woeful in Cup win over Casric
