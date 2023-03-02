Arsenal thrash Everton to go five points clear, Liverpool beat Wolves
Arsenal opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Martinelli struck twice in a 4-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Everton at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.
The hosts were initially frustrated by their struggling visitors but goals by Bukayo Saka and Martinelli shortly before half time put them in command as they took maximum advantage of their game in hand over Manchester City.
Captain Martin Odegaard made it 3-0 with a close-range finish in the 71st minute before Brazilian Martinelli grabbed his second to complete the rout.
A third victory in succession since losing at home to City lifted Mikel Arteta's side to 60 points from 25 games with champions City on 55.
Everton, who now have only one victory from their last 27 league visits to Arsenal, had actually looked capable of taking something from the game. But once they fell behind a 14th league defeat of the season was almost a formality.
They remained third-from-bottom with 21 points having played a game more than all the teams around them.
While Everton are haunted by the looming prospect of a first relegation from the Premier League, Arsenal are beginning to envisage a first title since 2004, though they still have to visit Manchester City in April.
“I am delighted with the win and the way we played after the first 25 minutes. We had some difficulties at the start,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.
“Once we scored the first goal, the game unlocked. We needed a magic moment and Bukayo produced that. After that we grew and deserved to win the game.
“We played really well in the second half and could have scored more.”
Also on Wednesday night, Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah scored second-half goals as Liverpool battled to a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to boost their hopes of European football next season.
Liverpool climbed to sixth spot on 39 points, ahead of Fulham on goal difference and with a game in hand, but the home side were forced to work hard on a rainy night at Anfield.
“We controlled the game without creating hugely, but we found our rhythm back,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said in a TV interview as his side claimed their third win in an unbeaten four-game Premier League run.
“You have to break an opponent down step by step, it's not often they make mistakes and you get easy goals in the 420 or something games I've had here.”
His side now face a resurgent Manchester United, who are 10 points ahead of Liverpool in third spot, on Sunday.
“It's a big game anyway, against a team in form. We have to be ready, and we will give them a big fight,” Klopp said.