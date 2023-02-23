×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Podcast

PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: The Derby, the last hope of Soweto

In this episode Rams explores the “myth” that is the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

By Staff Reporter - 23 February 2023 - 15:29
FNB Stadium will again be packed to capacity when Premier Soccer League sides Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs face each other in the latest edition of the Soweto derby on Saturday.
FNB Stadium will again be packed to capacity when Premier Soccer League sides Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs face each other in the latest edition of the Soweto derby on Saturday.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

LISTEN HERE:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts

PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Men in blouses, capes and berets

For once in a while, the chairman of the NCOP Amos Masondo was kept awake by our not so honourable members of parliament when insults flew across the ...
Podcast
1 week ago

PODCAST | #TakingTheRamsByHorns: Ramaphosa goes on a random shooting at SONA

Rams Mabote talks about all the drama that took place at the Sona, including how Ramaphosa threw shade at his guest of honour and mining bosses as ...
Podcast
1 week ago

PODCAST | Taking The Rams By The Horns: Will SONA shoot the lights out on loadshedding

While Ramaphosa plans to deliver an impeccable Sona, EFF leader Julius Malema has different ideas. Malema plans to continue where he left off when ...
Podcast
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
EFF MPs storm stage, face off with police and are pushed out of Sona 2023