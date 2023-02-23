Already have an account?
Sign In
×
We've got news for you.
Register on
SowetanLIVE
at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Register
Sign in
Register
Sign In
Home
News
South Africa
Africa
World
State Capture
Sport
Soccer
Boxing
Cricket
Rugby
Entertainment
Pic of the day
Opinion
Columnists
Letters
S Mag
Culture
Fashion & Beauty
Food & Drink
Wellness
Living
Business
Money
BusinessLIVE
Video
Light Version
Podcast
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: The Derby, the last hope of Soweto
In this episode Rams explores the “myth” that is the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs
By
Staff Reporter
-
23 February 2023 - 15:29
FNB Stadium will again be packed to capacity when Premier Soccer League sides Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs face each other in the latest edition of the Soweto derby on Saturday.
Image:
Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
LISTEN HERE:
<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1283800">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>
Subscribe for free future episodes:
iono.fm
|
Spotify
|
PlayerFM
|
Pocket Casts
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Men in blouses, capes and berets
For once in a while, the chairman of the NCOP Amos Masondo was kept awake by our not so honourable members of parliament when insults flew across the ...
Podcast
1 week ago
PODCAST | #TakingTheRamsByHorns: Ramaphosa goes on a random shooting at SONA
Rams Mabote talks about all the drama that took place at the Sona, including how Ramaphosa threw shade at his guest of honour and mining bosses as ...
Podcast
1 week ago
PODCAST | Taking The Rams By The Horns: Will SONA shoot the lights out on loadshedding
While Ramaphosa plans to deliver an impeccable Sona, EFF leader Julius Malema has different ideas. Malema plans to continue where he left off when ...
Podcast
2 weeks ago
Trending
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: The Derby, the last hope of Soweto
DA’s Mpho Phalatse looks the part and talks the talk, but is that ...
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Men in blouses, capes and berets
PODCAST | #TakingTheRamsByHorns: Ramaphosa goes on a random shooting ...
PODCAST | Taking The Rams By The Horns: Will SONA shoot the lights ...
Related articles
PODCAST | TAKING THE RAMS BY THE HORNS: Could the EFF be turning into Education ...
PODCAST | Taking The Rams By The Horns: Mbalula is in the house. Lights. ...
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Zuma goes back to civic politics, by ...
Taking the Rams by the Horns | With Sheba gone, Gwede 'The Tiger' Mantashe ...
PODCAST | Rams Mabote traces the story of Sheba, the tiger before she was put ...
Latest Videos
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
EFF MPs storm stage, face off with police and are pushed out of Sona 2023
Please
click here
to view our site optimised for your device.
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: The Derby, the last hope of Soweto
In this episode Rams explores the “myth” that is the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
LISTEN HERE:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Men in blouses, capes and berets
PODCAST | #TakingTheRamsByHorns: Ramaphosa goes on a random shooting at SONA
PODCAST | Taking The Rams By The Horns: Will SONA shoot the lights out on loadshedding
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos