‘Turkey excursion a World Cup rehearsal’

Banyana Banyana midfielder Noxolo Cesane says their trip to Turkey for the Turkish Women’s Cup strengthens their bond as they build up for the Fifa Women’s World Cup later this year.
Despite debates around their participation in the tournament, the African champions began their campaign on a high by beating Uzbekistan 3-0 courtesy of goals from Jermaine Seoposenwe, Cesane, and an own goal from Tojiddinova Shokhida.
Desiree Ellis’s side will turn up for the last time in Turkey today when they meet with Slovenia at Emirhan Sport Complex in Antalya, concluding their February international break. With one eye already on the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, the excursion to Turkey is key for the team’s preparation, according to Cesane.
“They (the camps) are important in terms of the fitness level and understanding ourselves and where we are standing. We want to know what we need to do (at the World Cup) so that we are not clueless when we get there,” Cesane said.
Cesane highlights their togetherness as a core as their biggest strength, saying the tour of Turkey has helped them to achieve collective and individual goals.
“It’s one of our strengths as a team,” said the 22-year-old on Banyana's camaraderie.
“We cheer ourselves up, and whatever goes wrong we fix our problems as a team, and it’s a good thing because it’s our strength. It is what makes us fulfil our wishes sometimes and promises that we make as a team, not only individually. And also to meet our goals because basically as individuals we all have the same goals and it’s easy for us to meet them because we have the same mentality,” she said.
With today’s game against Slovenia being the last Banyana play until the June Fifa break, Cesane said they will be out to execute the coach’s instructions.
“We take the next game seriously, we have to work hard and make sure we do all the things and apply everything the coach has been coaching us and wants from us.
“We have to make sure we push ourselves and put 100% into our performance because it is part of training for us to go to the next level,” Cesane said.
‘Turkey excursion a World Cup rehearsal’
Banyana face Slovenia in Turkish Women’s Cup today
Image: Antonio Muchave
Many players raised their hands, says Ellis as Banyana eye second win in Türkiye
Safa defends decision to send Banyana to earthquake-hit Türkiye
ATENKOSI TSOTSI | Banyana have no business being in Turkey at this tragic time
