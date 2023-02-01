Stellies hope to continue winning momentum after recent slump
Barker wants troops to bring A-game against Chippa
Stellenbosch buoyed by Friday’s win against Cape Town City
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 01 February 2023 - 14:29
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wants his side to bring the same stamina and fierceness they portrayed against Cape Town City when they face Chippa United.
The clubs meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...
Stellies hope to continue winning momentum after recent slump
Barker wants troops to bring A-game against Chippa
Stellenbosch buoyed by Friday’s win against Cape Town City
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wants his side to bring the same stamina and fierceness they portrayed against Cape Town City when they face Chippa United.
The clubs meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos