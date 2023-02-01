×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Stellies hope to continue winning momentum after recent slump

Barker wants troops to bring A-game against Chippa

Stellenbosch buoyed by Friday’s win against Cape Town City

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 01 February 2023 - 14:29
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wants his side to bring the same stamina and fierceness they portrayed against Cape Town City when they face Chippa United.

The clubs meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding