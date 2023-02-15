FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | Violence looms large in cocktail of SA’s social ills
Men must have a frank assessment of themselves and seek change for the better
This is one of those columns I wish my mother – who has been reading this publication from the time it was delivered around Soweto as a knock-and-drop once a week – would not read.
Many years ago, when Nelson Mandela was still familiarising himself with being free to go wherever he fancied and dress as he wished, I had an encounter which to this day makes me wonder what if it had turned out differently...
