Coach was under pressure after seven-match winless streak
Mammila relieved to end Chippa's winless streak
By Neville Khoza - 01 February 2023 - 14:19
After ending their seven-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Maritzburg United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila admits being relieved as the result eased pressure.
The victory against Maritzburg was Chippa’s first since they beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 on October 22 last year...
Coach was under pressure after seven-match winless streak
Mammila relieved to end Chippa's winless streak
After ending their seven-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Maritzburg United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila admits being relieved as the result eased pressure.
The victory against Maritzburg was Chippa’s first since they beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 on October 22 last year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos