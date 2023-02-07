×

Soccer

Tlisane relieved as Tuks end winless streak at home

Coach laments his side's lack of conversion

07 February 2023 - 09:39
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Tlisane Motaung, head coach of University of Pretoria during the 2023 Nedbank Cup qualification game between Cape Town Spurs and University of Pretoria at Athlone Stadium on 6 January 2023.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung says their 2-1 win over Uthongathi in the Motsepe Foundation Championship will boost the players' confidence. 

Before Saturday's win at the Tuks Stadium, AmaTuks had gone five games without winning at home. The victory came courtesy of goals from  Ayanda Mvambi and Vuyolwethu Dinge.

The team is currently in seventh place with 25 points. 

Reflecting on the win, Motaung appreciated how it will pick up the morale of the players after they went through a phase of bad form.

"It was a good win. This is a team that was undefeated in 10 matches in the first round... then the next moment you go on a series of losing matches, it brings levels of uncertainness in the players," Motaung said yesterday.  

“The win was very important for us, especially after not having a good run of wins, and in particular at home. All the games we have lost have been at home. Our record at home was a little bit disastrous.

“This at least brings belief and confidence in the team going forward; we can do better, so it was encouraging. I thought in the first half we should have scored a couple of goals, the first half belonged to us completely. We did not use the opportunities that we created, that’s where my disappointment was," he said.

Despite being pleased with the win, Motaung lamented his side's lack of conversion in front of goal, saying it puzzles him because they have the players [who can score]. 

“We create so many chances, I don’t want to lie, the only thing we need to improve on is the conversion of those chances. Against Uthongathi we hit the post three times in the first half, and we have material to score, and I don’t understand why we miss so many chances.

"I’m adamant that we’ll improve on that aspect. As soon as we improve on it, you’ll see the difference," Motaung said. 

NFD results:

All Stars 0 - 0 Pretoria Caillies; Casric Stars  2 - 1 Baroka; Polokwane City 0 - 0 Cape Town Spurs; TTM 1 - 2 Platinum City Rovers; Pretoria University 2 - 1 Uthongathi; Hungry Lions 2 - 1 JDR Stars; Venda Academy 0 - 1 Magesi; NB La Masia 2 - 0 Black Leopards. 

