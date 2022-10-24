Limpopo’s Copperbelt Ladies have been crowned the 2022 Sasol League National Playoffs champions after they defeated the University of Pretoria Ladies 3-2 on penalties yesterday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Copperbelt walked away with the R200,000 grand prize money while AmaTuks pocketed R100,000. On top of the money, the two sides gained automatic promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League.
The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and that saw them go to penalties to decide who will be crowned the national champs.
The star of the shootout was Copperbelts’ goalkeeper Karabo Tjatji, who saved two crucial penalties, the first and the last, which proved decisive. Her counterpart, Sindiwe Duma, also has a solid performance, saving two penalties, but it was not enough to see her side win. As a consolation she walked away with the goalkeeper of the tournament gong.
AmaTuks ladies took control of the match from the start. Maude Khumalo’s team moved the ball around excellently and kept a good tactical structure in and out of possession, with the player of the match, Zinise Norris, making them tick as the anchor.
Although they were dominant for much of the first half, the university team failed to create clear-cut chances. While the home side struggled to get a foot in the game, they kept chasing the ball. Credit must go to them for being resolute in defense and being brave enough to attack on those rare occasions.
Copperbelt ladies win on penalties
National champs earn R200 000 prize money
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Limpopo’s Copperbelt Ladies have been crowned the 2022 Sasol League National Playoffs champions after they defeated the University of Pretoria Ladies 3-2 on penalties yesterday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Copperbelt walked away with the R200,000 grand prize money while AmaTuks pocketed R100,000. On top of the money, the two sides gained automatic promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League.
The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and that saw them go to penalties to decide who will be crowned the national champs.
The star of the shootout was Copperbelts’ goalkeeper Karabo Tjatji, who saved two crucial penalties, the first and the last, which proved decisive. Her counterpart, Sindiwe Duma, also has a solid performance, saving two penalties, but it was not enough to see her side win. As a consolation she walked away with the goalkeeper of the tournament gong.
AmaTuks ladies took control of the match from the start. Maude Khumalo’s team moved the ball around excellently and kept a good tactical structure in and out of possession, with the player of the match, Zinise Norris, making them tick as the anchor.
Although they were dominant for much of the first half, the university team failed to create clear-cut chances. While the home side struggled to get a foot in the game, they kept chasing the ball. Credit must go to them for being resolute in defense and being brave enough to attack on those rare occasions.
Khumalo urges AmaTuks women to put books first
Right before the stroke of half, Tuks’s no.10, Sinamile Mkhwanazi, scored a perfect free kick from just outside the box. The goal gave her side a 1-0 lead going into the break.
Copperbelt came out from the dressing room with the one ambition of getting back in the game. They eventually found it through an own goal from Tuks’ captain, Betty Mallela, who had time and space to clear the ball but instead put it in the back of her net.
Even after Copperbelts found the equaliser, Tuks still had superiority in terms of possession but they could not get the winning goal, which saw them go to the penalties, where they lost.
The national champs always unearth hidden gems and one that was found in Polokwane is Copperbelts’ Nomphelo Yakuphi. She got the MVP and Player of the Tournament gongs.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos