Sport

SA overwhelm Zim in Diamond Challenge

Spar Proteas sparkle in world cup warm-up

By Sowetan Reporter - 24 November 2022 - 10:27
Bongiwe Msomi of the SPAR Proteas (r) and Nobukhosi Ndlovu of Zimbabwe in action during day 2 of the 2022 SPAR Netball Diamond Challenge at Rembrandt Hall, University of Pretoria on November 23, 2022 in Pretoria.
Bongiwe Msomi of the SPAR Proteas (r) and Nobukhosi Ndlovu of Zimbabwe in action during day 2 of the 2022 SPAR Netball Diamond Challenge at Rembrandt Hall, University of Pretoria on November 23, 2022 in Pretoria.
Image: Reg Caldecott

The Spar Proteas overpowered Zimbabwe 72-37 in their second match in the Diamond Challenge in the Rembrandt Hall at the Tuks Sports Centre yesterday.

Coach Norma Plummer made sweeping changes to the line-up, with captain Bongi Msomi (wing-attack) and goalkeeper Phumza Maweni the only two players who started in the opening match against Scotland on Tuesday.

SA dominated throughout the match. By the end of the first quarter they were 20-9 ahead and they continued to exert pressure as the match continued. They led 38-17 at halftime. 

Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke said she was pleased with the way her team had stuck to the game plan throughout the match.

“We knew Zimbabwe would come out guns blazing and that it would be a very physical game,” said Chauke.

“Their netball is improving but we were able to counter anything they threw at us.

“We had the luxury of being able to play some of the youngsters and we were very pleased with the way they played. We decided to try Refiloe Nketsa at centre and she did so well she was named player of the match.

“All 15 players have had time on court now,” said Chauke.

“We wanted to go hard against Zimbabwe,” said vice-captain Maweni.

“We weren’t so worried about the score, but every player on the team had their own goals and I think they achieved them.”

Zimbabwe assistant coach Wisdom Shinya said he was very happy with his team but they needed to work on their speed.

"South Africa were too fast for us and we need to get that right before the World Cup next year.”

