Shandu says team ready for Saturday’s game against Sundowns
The Ghost behind Pirates’ winning streak at Orlando
By Sihle Ndebele - 02 February 2023 - 13:17
Orlando Pirates utility full-back Bandile Shandu has attributed their 2023 perfect home record to the support they get at Orlando Stadium from The Ghost.
Pirates host run-away leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, in what will be their third home game of the year on Saturday, on the back of two wins at Orlando Stadium. Pirates have been dominant at home this year, beating Golden Arrows 3-1, before humiliating Stellenbosch 4-1. The kick-off time of their game against the Brazillians is 3.30pm. ..
