Soccer

Makhaula has been a consistent performer for Usuthu

Makhehlene Makhaula makes a move from AmaZulu to Pirates

By Neville Khoza - 31 January 2023 - 13:39
Neville Khoza Journalist
Makhehlene Makhaula, who signed a pre-contract with the Buccaneers, has been given the blessing to move to Johannesburg by Usuthu and join his new teammates.
Image: Darren Stewart

Just a few hours after confirming that Zakhele Lepasa has joined SuperSport United on loan, Orlando Pirates will be welcoming Makhehlene Makhaula from AmaZulu.

Makhaula, who signed a pre-contract with the Buccaneers, has been given the blessing to move to Johannesburg by Usuthu and join his new teammates.

The midfielder was initially supposed to join Pirates at the end of the season, but Usuthu revealed that they had reached an agreement with the Soweto giants to release the player and for him to join them now.

“Makhaula leaves with our blessings. He has served the club very well as captain and was the recipient of the president and the player’s player of the year awards two seasons ago with merit,” club president Sandile Zungu said in their statement.

Makhaula has been a consistent performer for Usuthu, making 17 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He will be competing for a place in the starting line-up against Miguel Timm, Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare and Goodman Mosele in the defensive midfield.

