“Both teams are in a good space in terms of the results — you don’t win 14 games in a row if you are not doing things well, and you don’t even win three games if you are not doing things well,” Riveiro said.
“So it’s going to be a good test for both [teams] and one of us is not going to be happy at the end of the game because we are both teams that don't play for a draw.
“We will see what happens between two teams who are full of quality and good players; teams that are well-prepared and well-coached. The game is going to be more difficult than usual for both teams in my opinion.
“I think these types of games help you improve for the future too, to see if you are going in the right direction and that you will sooner or later be in a place where you want to see yourself as a team. At least from my perspective, because the level of the challenge is going to be high.
“When you play against a good team you have a chance to not only look for the result, which is mandatory and our obligation — it also gives you the possibility to improve.”
Sundowns will be without suspended midfielder Marcelo Allende after he was red-carded in their 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday night.
Pirates coach Riveiro coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro would not confirm if Thembinkosi Lorch and new signings Makhehlene Makhaula and Souaibou Marou will be available for their big game against Mamelodi Sundowns, despite them training with the team.
Pirates meet seemingly unbeatable Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Lorch has not featured for Pirates since August after picking up a serious knee injury. Cameroonian striker Marou signed for Pirates two weeks ago and Makhaula joined the Soweto giants from AmaZulu on Tuesday.
Riveiro was reluctant to talk about the new players at a press conference at Rand Stadium on Wednesday, or even say if they are in contention for selection against Masandawana.
“I’m happy to have more material in the squad and we are working to make sure they can be ready to be selected as soon as possible,” said the Spaniard, who often refuses to talk about injuries or individual players in his press conferences.
The coach also said it’s too early to tell if Lorch will make the match-day squad on Saturday.
Pirates have been on the up with three victories on the trot against Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch FC and Marumo Gallants.
Sundowns have won 14 matches in a row, and football fans are eager to see if Pirates can be the team to stop them.
Riveiro said the Brazilians will provide a good test for his formative squad and gameplan, to see where Bucs are and need to to improve.
