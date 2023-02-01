×

Soccer

Bucs legend wants Erasmus to start off the bench

Sebola urges Riveiro to stick with Terrence against Downs

By Sihle Ndebele - 01 February 2023 - 13:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Terrence Dzvukamanja of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Marumo Gallants FC and Orlando Pirates at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in January.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola has warned coach Jose Riveiro against dropping Terrence Dzvukamanja in favour of Kermit Erasmus against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Erasmus, whos been Pirates first-choice striker since joining from Mamelodi Sundowns on the transfer deadline day last September, was presumably rested for Saturdays game  when Pirates beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium last weekend, where he was an unused substitute. 

In Erasmus absence, Dzvukamanja led the attack and managed to grab an assist in what was his only first start of the campaign against Marumo. The Zimbabwean also scored  two weeks earlier when they thumped Golden Arrows 3-1 at home.

Just like Dzvukamanja, Erasmus also boasts a single league goal though he has featured in four more games than the former. Sebola has urged Riveiro to stick with Dzvukamanja when they entertain the rampaging Sundowns. 

The coach must continue with Dzvukamanja. The boy is now prepared to deliver... you can see the hunger in his recent games and his confidence is high after scoring against Arrows and assisting against Marumo. When you play big games you need in-form players and Dzvukamanja is in better form than Kermit, so he must start, Sebola told Sowetan yesterday.

Local is Lekker, as Sebola was nicknamed in his heyday, believes Erasmus can hurt his former team if he can start off the bench.

I know Sundowns are expecting Kermit to start and if he can start off the bench he can punish them because that would have gone against their game plan. He can be Pirates secret weapon if he starts off the bench on the day, Sebola noted.

Sebola also sounded confident that the Sea Robber can stop the Brazillians, who have won 14 league games on the trot, banking on Pirates own recent purple patch. Pirates have garnered three successive victories heading into Saturdays clash.

Pirates wont be an easy opponent for Sundowns. I think the fact that Pirates have also started to do well will scare Sundowns a bit. I expect a closely contested game, Sebola said.

 

 

