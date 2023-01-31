×

Joburg Water says it might take more than 72 hours for systems to normalise

Improvement noted on Eikenhof system

31 January 2023 - 13:16
Johannesburg Water says it may take more than 72 hours for systems to fully recover. File photo.
Image: Melissa Alexander

As residents grapple with water outages in most parts of the city, Johannesburg Water says it might take more than 72 hours for the system to normalise. 

In a statement, the entity said improvement was noticed in the functioning of the Eikenhof pump station.

“The Eagle’s Nest and Aeroton systems in the south of Johannesburg have been stabilised. However, Crown Gardens is recovering at a slower rate but performing better than Monday,” it said.

“Pumping has started in the Roodepoort areas and technicians are working towards stabilising the system, which will be monitored throughout the day.

“The Commando, Forest Hill and Parktown 2 systems are recovering at a slow pace but improving.”

Joburg Water said it continues to provide alternative water supply throughout the city, with an additional four mobile tankers bringing the total to 27.

“Alternative water supply has been rolled out in the Linden and Blairgowrie supply zones, while the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals have an adequate supply with 24/7 monitoring of their systems.

“Johannesburg Water again urges customers to be patient as the entity works tirelessly to restore a steady supply of water. We urge residents to report any vandalism and theft of water infrastructure to 0800-00-25-87.”

