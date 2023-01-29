Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule has laid bare the Sea Robbers’ ambition to participate in the CAF Champions League next season, implying they are not bothered by Mamelodi Sundowns’ total dominance.
Winning their third league game on the trot, Pirates beat struggling Marumo Gallants 2-0 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday. Monnapule Saleng and Philip Ndlondlo were on target for the Buccaneers. Pirates are 24 points adrift of rampaging Sundowns, who have played two games more than them.
“At the moment, we have to make sure we become consistent and take one game at a time. Consistency is very vital at this time...we want to gain more momentum. As a team we want to play in the Champions League next season. We want to make sure that we go there. We are running our own race and we’re not focused on what other teams are doing,” Pule told SowetanLIVE.
Our sights are on Champions League, says Pirates’ Pule
Pule has started just five of the 12 league games he has featured in for Pirates this season, with injuries also affecting his progress. The former Bidvest Wits ace is optimistic that he can hit top gear if he can stay injury free, insisting he does not want to put pressure on himself.
“I have been in and out of the team because of niggling injuries. I really don’t want to put pressure on myself but my individual goal is to remain fit and play as much as I can. I know if I can be fit, I can be able to help score goals and assist my teammates to score. That would help the team achieve the targets that were set at the start of the season,” Pule explained.
