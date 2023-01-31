LISTEN | Dan Malesela says people at Marumo were plotting against him

"I have just realised now because I've got so many calls that were coming in...I have realised that there are so many unfaithful people. The chairman [Sello] is a good person...he's a very good person but there's a lot of people that are working around him that are not good,'' Malesela told sportscaster Robert Marawa on his multi-platform show.
"When you have challenges, look at the right source of your challenges and that's where you'll be able to progress. If you ignore the challenges, you may find yourself in a very bad space. We were very unfortunate that we lost almost all our defenders for months.
"Ayanda Nkili, Lehlohonolo Nonyane are some of the players that were not there for months...we had to go with makeshifts and when you change the defenders so much you are at risk of losing matches. We have very little resources [so] that we can't function properly."
Dan Malesela says people at Marumo were plotting against him
Suspended Marumo Gallants coach Dan "Dance" Malesela reckons the club's owner Abram Sello is close to traitorous people, implying his suspension was a sabotage job.
On Monday Marumo released a statement confirming Malesela had been placed on special leave amid the slump in form. The club roped in mentor Dylan Kerr as a consultant with assistant coach Raymond Mdaka filling in as interim head coach. Marumo are winless in their last eight league games with six defeats and two draws. Their last league victory was when they beat Cape Town City 2-1 last October.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister platform Marawa Sports Worldwide on Monday, Malesela bemoaned Sello's association with untrustworthy and bad people within the club. Malesela also chalked up Marumo's struggles to lack of resources and having a thin squad.
