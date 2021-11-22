Soccer

LISTEN LIVE | Marawa Sports Worldwide

On air every weekday from 5.30pm to 7pm

22 November 2021 - 16:07
Robert Marawa: on air every weekday from 5.30pm.
Image: Supplied

Sportscaster Robert Marawa is back with his award-winning sports show, Marawa Sports Worldwide – right here on SowetanLIVE.

The 90-minute show is streamed live every Monday to Friday from 5.30pm right here and on Vuma FM in Durban and Rise FM in Nelspruit.

Marawa has decades of experience, including at MultiChoice and the SABC, and longstanding relationships with many of the top sports personalities in the world. He has won almost all major radio and TV journalism awards in SA for his work.

