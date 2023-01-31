×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tshwane bus services interrupted by fuel shortages

31 January 2023 - 09:42
The City of Tshwane says its three fuel stations are empty due to non-delivery of fuel by its service providers.
The City of Tshwane says its three fuel stations are empty due to non-delivery of fuel by its service providers.
Image: GP community safety via Twitter

Tshwane bus services were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to a fuel shortage.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city’s three fuel stations were empty due to non-delivery of fuel by its service providers.

“The City of Tshwane regrets to inform Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) commuters about the temporary suspension of bus operations with effect from Tuesday due to fuel shortages,” he said.

Mashego said it was not clear when normal operations would resume but the city was engaging with the service providers.

The city has advised commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.

“The city would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the interruptions to the bus service operations,” he said.

TimesLIVE

City of Cape Town to investigate MyCiTi bus blaze

The City of Cape Town is investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed a MyCiti bus on Monday.
News
3 weeks ago

Driver dispute halts Rea Vaya service

The Rea Vaya bus service in Johannesburg was on Friday suspended until further notice due to a labour dispute.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding