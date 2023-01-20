Rulani rates Chiefs dangerous against Sundowns

Runaway DStv Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wants his side to approach their game against Kaizer Chiefs with caution when they meet at FNB Stadium tomorrow at 8pm.
Chiefs host rampaging Sundowns on the back of two successive defeats to Sekhukhune (1-0) United and AmaZulu (4-0), which has put pressure on coach Arthur Zwane.
Mokwena, however, feels Chiefs should still be given the respect they deserve despite their recent results as they tend to show up against his side even when they are not doing well.
“Chiefs will always be Kaizer Chiefs big club historically and it needs to be given a lot of respect,” Mokwena told the club media department.
“Great players on the pitch, maybe even performances have been even much better than the results suggest.
“So if you only look at the score lines like [against] AmaZulu, you probably get the wrong impression about the team. If you only check the results against Sekhukhune, you get the wrong impression about the performance level of the team.
“They are extremely well organised, very clear in their patterns of play, well-drilled skims, very good players with very good coaches and a good technical team around them.”
Mokwena also expects the Glamour Boys to come out and try to take the game away from them and doesn’t see them playing deep and trying to catch Sundowns on the counter.
“I think you will see two teams going for the result. I think Chiefs believe they can win the league for sure. I think it will be two teams going for results in their favour.
“We will try to play well. We don't have a chance of winning these matches if we don’t play well, so we have to put the best performance on the pitch.”
A victory for Sundowns will see them set a new record of 12 successive victories in the Premier Soccer League.
After their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United on Monday, they matched the 11 wins they achieved in the 2006/07 season.
Chiefs will welcome back Sifiso Hlanti, who missed their humiliation by AmaZulu last Friday due to a one-match suspension.
Rulani rates Chiefs dangerous against Sundowns
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Runaway DStv Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wants his side to approach their game against Kaizer Chiefs with caution when they meet at FNB Stadium tomorrow at 8pm.
Chiefs host rampaging Sundowns on the back of two successive defeats to Sekhukhune (1-0) United and AmaZulu (4-0), which has put pressure on coach Arthur Zwane.
Mokwena, however, feels Chiefs should still be given the respect they deserve despite their recent results as they tend to show up against his side even when they are not doing well.
“Chiefs will always be Kaizer Chiefs big club historically and it needs to be given a lot of respect,” Mokwena told the club media department.
“Great players on the pitch, maybe even performances have been even much better than the results suggest.
“So if you only look at the score lines like [against] AmaZulu, you probably get the wrong impression about the team. If you only check the results against Sekhukhune, you get the wrong impression about the performance level of the team.
“They are extremely well organised, very clear in their patterns of play, well-drilled skims, very good players with very good coaches and a good technical team around them.”
Mokwena also expects the Glamour Boys to come out and try to take the game away from them and doesn’t see them playing deep and trying to catch Sundowns on the counter.
“I think you will see two teams going for the result. I think Chiefs believe they can win the league for sure. I think it will be two teams going for results in their favour.
“We will try to play well. We don't have a chance of winning these matches if we don’t play well, so we have to put the best performance on the pitch.”
A victory for Sundowns will see them set a new record of 12 successive victories in the Premier Soccer League.
After their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United on Monday, they matched the 11 wins they achieved in the 2006/07 season.
Chiefs will welcome back Sifiso Hlanti, who missed their humiliation by AmaZulu last Friday due to a one-match suspension.
Zwane vows to continue picking youngsters
Khune promises to bounce back after howlers
Zwane unfazed by the possibility of being sacked as Chiefs coach
Shalulile likely to win Golden Boot again – Mashego
AmaZulu have to remain consistent, says Mobara
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos