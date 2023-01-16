“It was just one of those days where if you make mistakes, you get punished and when I look at the overall performance of the team, it was not bad.
“If you look at the goals we conceded, the first two goals we should have done better, the third goal was very easy, but I’m not going to blame the players.
“But if you look in the second half and the chances that we have, we should have scored and I think they only had the chance that they scored because they just sat back and waited for us to come.
“We did create chances but could not convert them.”
Chiefs were without Sifiso Hlanti, who was serving a one-match suspension and despite costly errors at the back from Edmilson Dove and Zitha Kwinika, Zwane insisted they didn’t miss the defender.
“AmaZulu players were not better than ours, we just made mistakes which cost us the match and we didn’t take the chances that we created and we conceded from dead-ball situations,” he said.
Chiefs will be looking to end their two-game losing run when they face Sundowns on Saturday,
Zwane laments costly mistakes but claims Chiefs played well
Coach says his side were better despite humiliation by Usuthu
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has blamed his side’s costly mistakes after their 4-0 humiliation by AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.
The result saw them miss the opportunity to close the gap between them and runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who they host in their next match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
This also means they have now suffered successive match losses after losing to Sekhukhune United 0-1 last week.
In all the goals they conceded on Friday, Zwane feels they should have defended better.
“It doesn’t matter who we play, we treat all the games the same; we lost to AmaZulu and if you look at the performance of the boys, it was not bad,” Zwane told the media after the match.
“We just got punished for our mistakes and we will learn from that and go to the next game and see how it goes. But like I said, we take one game at a time; every game we play to win.
Sekhukhune’s magical recent form thrills Truter
“It was just one of those days where if you make mistakes, you get punished and when I look at the overall performance of the team, it was not bad.
“If you look at the goals we conceded, the first two goals we should have done better, the third goal was very easy, but I’m not going to blame the players.
“But if you look in the second half and the chances that we have, we should have scored and I think they only had the chance that they scored because they just sat back and waited for us to come.
“We did create chances but could not convert them.”
Chiefs were without Sifiso Hlanti, who was serving a one-match suspension and despite costly errors at the back from Edmilson Dove and Zitha Kwinika, Zwane insisted they didn’t miss the defender.
“AmaZulu players were not better than ours, we just made mistakes which cost us the match and we didn’t take the chances that we created and we conceded from dead-ball situations,” he said.
Chiefs will be looking to end their two-game losing run when they face Sundowns on Saturday,
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos