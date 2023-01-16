“The selection headache is normal when you manage a huge squad like this... in terms of the number of players we have and their quality. The headache is permanent, that’s part of our job. It’s difficult to select starting players in every position but I am lucky to say that because that means we have good players and they are working well,” Riveiro said on Saturday after the win.
“If they were not working well, it was going to be easy for me to decide who’s going to play. I had been working with clubs in Europe where the squads were smaller. Now I am learning a lot here where the squad is bigger. Learning is what we like to do. We are really lucky to have good players here.”
Riveiro was also pleased to see Dzvukamanja coming off the bench and score after being booed by Bucs fans when he was still warming up. “In this case as an individual, I am so happy that it was justice that Terrence came in against all the odds. He was very badly received [by the fans] and he managed to score, which is going to be very important for the team.”
Subs Dzvukamanja, Pule ensure Pirates halt winless run
Bucs' depth pleases Riveiro after late win
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro considers himself lucky to have the kind of players he has at his disposal.
Pirates’ depth came handy when second-half substitutes Terrence Dzvukamanja and Vincent Pule scored in stoppage time to hand the Sea Robbers a 3-1 win over Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.
Dzvukamanja and Pule goals ensured Pirates ended their three-game losing streak after Monnapule Saleng’s early goal was cancelled out by Velemseni Ndwandwe. With at least three players competing for each position, Riveiro feels blessed by the fact that he has a big squad. Pirates have 32 players registered for this campaign.
Speedy Arrows a concern for Riveiro
