×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

SuperSport climb to second spot after win

Citizens recent poor form continues after home defeat

04 January 2023 - 07:59
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bradley Grobler of Supersport United FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the DStv Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and SuperSport United at DHL Stadium on January 03, 2023 in Cape Town.
Bradley Grobler of Supersport United FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the DStv Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and SuperSport United at DHL Stadium on January 03, 2023 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Bradley Grobler netted late as SuperSport United edged Cape Town City 1-0 to move to second on the DStv Premiership table at Cape Town Stadium yesterday.

The match was seemingly heading into a dull goalless draw when Grobler pounced with eight minutes remaining to score a winner with a header after he connected from a Patrick Maswanganyi cross.

Victory took Matsatsantsa a Pitori to second on the table with 27 points, four behind fellow Pretorians Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coming into the game, Gavin Hunt’s charges were in fine form, unbeaten in five fixtures, winning four and drawing one. The Citizens on the other hand have bagged only two wins from their last five encounters in all competitions, even though they had won their last league encounter – 2-1 against Royal AM.

The two sides were cautious in their approach in the opening half with chances far and few between.

The home side had the best chance on the stroke of halftime to open the scoring but were denied by woodwork following SuperSport defender Siyabonga Nhlapho’s clearance.

That was the closest they came to breaking the deadlock as both teams went into the interval still goalless. The Citizen suffered a blow after star striker Khanyiso Mayo limped off and was replaced by Kajally Drammeh.

Despite suffering that blow, the Citizens were the better side in the second stanza even though they were missing Mayo’s creativity in attack.

SuperSport were forced to defend deep in their half and wait for a counter-attack.

As the match continued late in the second half, it became scrappy with both teams guilty of losing possession easily while both goalkeepers were not tasted and had to settle for a point each.

But the visitors broke the deadlock against a run of play when Grobler netted his seventh goal of the season to give his side all three points.

Meanwhile, before the match, United announced the signing of midfielder Zukile Kewuti on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Sundowns explode at the end against Birds to continue march on title

Swallows could only hold on for about an hour against this relentless Mamelodi Sundowns machine that is swaggering towards a possible sixth ...
News
16 hours ago

'Kaizer Chiefs is a beast': Zwane explains why players are undergoing trials

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained they are holding trials at Naturena as part of their rigorous profiling process to ensure they sign ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pelé with 24-hour wake

The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, started ...
Sport
1 day ago

Speaking with referees like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said there is no point raising complaints with Premier League referees as it is like speaking to a microwave, with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...