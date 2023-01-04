SuperSport climb to second spot after win

Bradley Grobler netted late as SuperSport United edged Cape Town City 1-0 to move to second on the DStv Premiership table at Cape Town Stadium yesterday.
The match was seemingly heading into a dull goalless draw when Grobler pounced with eight minutes remaining to score a winner with a header after he connected from a Patrick Maswanganyi cross.
Victory took Matsatsantsa a Pitori to second on the table with 27 points, four behind fellow Pretorians Mamelodi Sundowns.
Coming into the game, Gavin Hunt’s charges were in fine form, unbeaten in five fixtures, winning four and drawing one. The Citizens on the other hand have bagged only two wins from their last five encounters in all competitions, even though they had won their last league encounter – 2-1 against Royal AM.
The two sides were cautious in their approach in the opening half with chances far and few between.
The home side had the best chance on the stroke of halftime to open the scoring but were denied by woodwork following SuperSport defender Siyabonga Nhlapho’s clearance.
That was the closest they came to breaking the deadlock as both teams went into the interval still goalless. The Citizen suffered a blow after star striker Khanyiso Mayo limped off and was replaced by Kajally Drammeh.
Despite suffering that blow, the Citizens were the better side in the second stanza even though they were missing Mayo’s creativity in attack.
SuperSport were forced to defend deep in their half and wait for a counter-attack.
As the match continued late in the second half, it became scrappy with both teams guilty of losing possession easily while both goalkeepers were not tasted and had to settle for a point each.
But the visitors broke the deadlock against a run of play when Grobler netted his seventh goal of the season to give his side all three points.
Meanwhile, before the match, United announced the signing of midfielder Zukile Kewuti on a short-term deal until the end of the season.
SuperSport climb to second spot after win
Citizens recent poor form continues after home defeat
Image: Ashley Vlotman
