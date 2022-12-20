A Durban man will appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly speeding off from a petrol station without paying for his R500 fuel.
According to Marshall Security an armed response officer was parked at the petrol station on Chris Hani Road, north of the city, on Sunday when he noticed a commotion.
“While he was parked there, he noticed a gold Toyota Avanza leaving the fuel station at a speed and petrol attendants chasing after the vehicle.
“The petrol attendants informed our officer that the motorist had put fuel in for R500 and sped off without paying for it,” it said.
The officer chased the man and eventually managed to stop the driver and apprehend him, before police intervened.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE the 21-year-old man has been charged with theft.
“He will appear at the Durban magistrate’s court this morning.”
TimesLIVE
Durban man bust after speeding off without paying fuel bill
Image: Marshall Security
