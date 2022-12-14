×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Pics of Benni McCarthy and Robin van Persie have fans dreaming

14 December 2022 - 10:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Benni McCarthy was spotted with former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie.
Benni McCarthy was spotted with former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United fans were over the moon when South African coach Benni McCarthy and former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie were pictured together at United's training ground this week.

The former Bafana Bafana striker was appointed as a first team coach at Man United earlier this year, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

Van Persie was invited to the club's base by manager and fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag  as he works on his coaching badges.

“Robin has been gaining experience with and learning from our coaching staff, including first-team coach Benni McCarthy, another former Premier League goal-getter.

“Our former No 20 posed for a photograph with young, exciting attackers Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri as the squad returns to Carrington following the week-long winter camp in Andalusia,” the club said of his visit.

While Van Persie may not have joined the United coaching staff yet, pictures of him with McCarthy had fans dreaming of the pair shaping the next generation of lethal strikers.

Here are some reactions shared online:

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom