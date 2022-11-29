Ghana looking for blessings not revenge against Uruguay, says Addo

A long time ago perhaps but still not long enough for many Ghanaians to forget the image of Suarez using his hands to clear away Dominic Adiyiah's header and what surely would have been the extra-time winner in the dying seconds.

Suarez was given a red card for the foul but that would not be the end of the heartbreak for Ghana as Asamoah Gyan smashed the resultant penalty onto the crossbar and the Black Stars suffered a crushing 4-2 loss in the shoot-out that followed.

Addo pointed out that it is not only his team and approach that will be different this time, but that it will be a completely different Uruguay too.

One thing that hasn't changed is Ghana's attacking philosophy and Addo will again rely on an explosive offence that has generated five goals in two games.

“It is a different approach, a different team. They have good strikers, lots of experience and they are a compact, good team.

“It will be difficult just like every match.

“We said before the tournament started that every game will be on edge, and we have to be at our best to beat them.”