Magesi coach urges charges to take it easy on festive delights

Magesi coach Jackie Ledwaba has sent a stern warning to his players, telling them to not get caught up in the dining festivities of the Christmas period.
With the Motsepe Foundation Championship going on an extended break thanks to the Fifa World Cup that will start on November 20 in Qatar, coaches are in a difficult position in terms of how they will manage their players.
To work around the problem, Ledwaba will give his players training programmes and diet plans so they do not return to camp in January out of shape because of the Christmas potato salads and custards.
The programmes will play the role of reminding the players that there’s still plenty of football to play at the turn of the new year.
“The festive period needs one to keep focused. You must know that there’s still a job to do,” said Ledwaba.
“Just because it’s Christmas, one mustn’t relax. Ihey need to focus. That’s why it’s important to manage that break; it is critical. People are going to eat everything; drink and enjoy but they mustn’t forget about the job.
“That’s why we are going to have programmes so they know what to do and come back fit and ready and not start from zero.
“If you’re not looking after yourself, you’ll start from zero. For you to get into that peak, it will take longer so that’s why it’s important to keep fit and follow the programme,” he said.
Magesi is currently in 11th place on the table with 13 points. Tomorrow they will play All Stars at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium at 3pm. The players are determined to give their coach an early Christmas present.
“The mood and confidence is high. The boys are looking forward to it. They told me, ’coach, we are going to give you an early Christmas present’,” he said.
“With All Stars coming this Saturday, we need to close on a high, we need those points. If we win that game we’ll have 16 points, and be six points away from number three. We are focused on Saturday’s game so we can sit in a comfortable position going to the world cup break,” concluded the Magesi mentor.
NFD fixtures
Tomorrow (all times 3.30pm): Black Leopards v Cape Town Spurs, Malamulele Stadium; Magesi v All Stars, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; TTM v Pretoria Caillies, Thohoyandou Stadium; NB La Masia v Baroka, Bidvest Stadium.
Magesi coach urges charges to take it easy on festive delights
Players to get training programmes
Image: Philip Maeta
Magesi coach Jackie Ledwaba has sent a stern warning to his players, telling them to not get caught up in the dining festivities of the Christmas period.
With the Motsepe Foundation Championship going on an extended break thanks to the Fifa World Cup that will start on November 20 in Qatar, coaches are in a difficult position in terms of how they will manage their players.
To work around the problem, Ledwaba will give his players training programmes and diet plans so they do not return to camp in January out of shape because of the Christmas potato salads and custards.
The programmes will play the role of reminding the players that there’s still plenty of football to play at the turn of the new year.
“The festive period needs one to keep focused. You must know that there’s still a job to do,” said Ledwaba.
“Just because it’s Christmas, one mustn’t relax. Ihey need to focus. That’s why it’s important to manage that break; it is critical. People are going to eat everything; drink and enjoy but they mustn’t forget about the job.
“That’s why we are going to have programmes so they know what to do and come back fit and ready and not start from zero.
“If you’re not looking after yourself, you’ll start from zero. For you to get into that peak, it will take longer so that’s why it’s important to keep fit and follow the programme,” he said.
Magesi is currently in 11th place on the table with 13 points. Tomorrow they will play All Stars at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium at 3pm. The players are determined to give their coach an early Christmas present.
“The mood and confidence is high. The boys are looking forward to it. They told me, ’coach, we are going to give you an early Christmas present’,” he said.
“With All Stars coming this Saturday, we need to close on a high, we need those points. If we win that game we’ll have 16 points, and be six points away from number three. We are focused on Saturday’s game so we can sit in a comfortable position going to the world cup break,” concluded the Magesi mentor.
NFD fixtures
Tomorrow (all times 3.30pm): Black Leopards v Cape Town Spurs, Malamulele Stadium; Magesi v All Stars, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; TTM v Pretoria Caillies, Thohoyandou Stadium; NB La Masia v Baroka, Bidvest Stadium.
Lesufi aims to wrestle PSL finals from Moses Mabhida
Marumo braced for tougher ties in CAF group phase
Four-team tourney brings back childhood memories for Rama
Sundowns in beer cup to win it, warns Rulani
Williams credits Sundowns for improvement in his form
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos