Ngcobo itching to put another one past Bucs

The good vibe Kaizer Chiefs players picked up prior to facing bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the league a fortnight ago is the same leading up the Carling Black Label Cup clash against the old enemy.
This was confirmed by Chiefs’ midfield maestro Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo. The Soweto derby is at FNB Stadium tomorrow (12pm). The winner of the clash then gets to face faces the victor of the earlier game between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu in the final on the same day (5pm). Chiefs won the aforementioned league derby 1-0.
Ngcobo has given the lowdown on the mood ahead of tomorrow’s derby, implying they take the Beer Cup as serious as official competitions. The Chiefs midfielder also made it clear that their intention was to win.
“Our energy is the same as it was before the league derby. A lot is at stake. There’s no friendly between Chiefs and Pirates. Everyone is excited and it’s good vibes all round as we are looking forward to another Soweto derby,” Ngcobo said during Chiefs' media open day at their base in Naturena on Wednesday.
“This is a good competition and when Chiefs and Pirates meet, it’s always a big game. So we really want to win.”
The 22-year-old is also grateful to the Amakhosi faithful for voting him into the starting XI, promising to be in his element tomorrow. “I always appreciate the support I get from the Chiefs fans. To show my appreciation, I will bring my A game against Pirates,” Ngcobo pledged.
Having started just two of the nine league games he has played this season, Ngcobo is determined to double his effort in order to be a regular as he also aims to improve his goal tally. Ngcobo boasts just six goals from 74 games in Chiefs colours.
“Maybe if I can work harder and get more game time I can score more goals and help the team. I am full of confidence. I believe in myself and in my abilities. So it’s a matter of time before I command a regular place in the XI,”' Ngcobo asserted.
Image: Darren Stewart
