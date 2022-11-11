Williams credits Sundowns for improvement in his form

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams feels he is in the best form of his life and has credited his improvement to coach Wendell Robinson.
Williams has been in sensational form for Masandawana so far this season, keeping Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene out from the starting line-up.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has played 12 matches, keeping eight clean sheets while conceding five goals in the DStv Premiership matches since his highly publicised move from SuperSport United at the beginning of the season.
“For a massive team like Sundowns to have an interest in me shows that they believe I can add value and it motivated me in a sense that I worked with Denis and Reyaad [Pieterse] before [at SuperSport] and I saw over the years how they improved,” Williams explained to the media yesterday during the Carling Black Label Cup press conference.
“That’s what I was looking for in the last few years ... to improve. I had so many abilities that were hidden and they're coming out now in such a big team where we spend a lot of hours with a coach [Robinson goalkeeper coach] and he shows a lot of things that I can do that I have not been doing over the years.
“What motivated me [to join the club] was to see how Denis, Reyaad and Kennedy Mweene improved over the years. In the short space of time I have been here I think I have improved already.
“There is so much more for me to do and even get better. So that motivates and excites me.”
The 30-year-old goalie added that he will maintain the standards he set for himself at the club with outstanding performances.
“I set a high standard for myself and that adaptation was smooth and easy for me because I’m challenging myself to be better every day,” he said.
“As much as I was at my previous club for such a long time, it was easy coming here and knowing a lot of players and having worked with them before made it much easier for me. I got the mentality of winning and this big brand associates itself with winning.”
Williams said the plan now is to win his first piece of silverware when they participate in the Carling Black Label Cup where they will face AmaZulu in the first semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow (9.30am).
Williams credits Sundowns for improvement in his form
Keeper says Robinson brings out the best in him
Image: Lefty Shivambu
