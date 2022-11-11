Four-team tourney brings back childhood memories for Rama

Saturday’s Carling Black Label Cup evokes memories of the old Iwisa Soccer Spectacular or Telkom Charity Cup for AmaZulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele.
Like many football-loving children who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s in SA, Mphahlele enjoyed the day when the top four teams in the country voted in by the fans would take each other in one special day. The defender, who grew up in the Dithabeng village at GaMphahlele, is fond of the four-team one-day tournament.
Mphahlele will take part in an updated version. He will start in the AmaZulu back four tomorrow against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium (09.30am). The former Downs skipper received more than 2,000 votes from Usuthu supporters to get a place in the team.
The seasoned pro is looking forward to taking part in the one-day cup as it has sentimental value to him.
“It was one of those cups that I could only watch on TV because I wasn’t in Gauteng at the time. It’s a nice cup, I think it was called Spectacular those days,” said Mphahlele.
“Back in the village people would make their top four, so it’s good for football. It’s a nice tournament by Black Label, now it involves other teams; before it used to be Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates. Now other teams have a chance to participate, thanks to the fans. We are looking forward to the Spectacular and hopefully, we'll win the cup,” said Mphahlele.
Although the top four tournament is an exhibition one, however, for AmaZulu it has some form of significance. They were there in the inaugural Iwisa Spectacular alongside Chiefs, Moroka Swallows and Bloemfontein Celtic. Now that are back among the four clubs with the most supporters, it confirms that they have an active fan base and highlights the steady growth of the club since Sandile Zungu bought it from Patrick Sokhela in 2020.
Mphahlele believes AmaZulu are on the right track under Zungu.
“They [the Zungu family] took ownership during Covid-19, to have already been in the Champions League, be in the final [MTN8] of the hardest cups in the country; they are on the right part, they are talking and putting in the action,” he said.
“You can see with the chairman when he says this is what I want, he backs it up. He supports us and we have to try and come to the party,” added the former Bafana Bafana international.
Four-team tourney brings back childhood memories for Rama
Defender says Usuthu's participation is affirmation of active fan base
Image: Darren Stewart
Saturday’s Carling Black Label Cup evokes memories of the old Iwisa Soccer Spectacular or Telkom Charity Cup for AmaZulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele.
Like many football-loving children who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s in SA, Mphahlele enjoyed the day when the top four teams in the country voted in by the fans would take each other in one special day. The defender, who grew up in the Dithabeng village at GaMphahlele, is fond of the four-team one-day tournament.
Mphahlele will take part in an updated version. He will start in the AmaZulu back four tomorrow against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium (09.30am). The former Downs skipper received more than 2,000 votes from Usuthu supporters to get a place in the team.
The seasoned pro is looking forward to taking part in the one-day cup as it has sentimental value to him.
“It was one of those cups that I could only watch on TV because I wasn’t in Gauteng at the time. It’s a nice cup, I think it was called Spectacular those days,” said Mphahlele.
“Back in the village people would make their top four, so it’s good for football. It’s a nice tournament by Black Label, now it involves other teams; before it used to be Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates. Now other teams have a chance to participate, thanks to the fans. We are looking forward to the Spectacular and hopefully, we'll win the cup,” said Mphahlele.
Although the top four tournament is an exhibition one, however, for AmaZulu it has some form of significance. They were there in the inaugural Iwisa Spectacular alongside Chiefs, Moroka Swallows and Bloemfontein Celtic. Now that are back among the four clubs with the most supporters, it confirms that they have an active fan base and highlights the steady growth of the club since Sandile Zungu bought it from Patrick Sokhela in 2020.
Mphahlele believes AmaZulu are on the right track under Zungu.
“They [the Zungu family] took ownership during Covid-19, to have already been in the Champions League, be in the final [MTN8] of the hardest cups in the country; they are on the right part, they are talking and putting in the action,” he said.
“You can see with the chairman when he says this is what I want, he backs it up. He supports us and we have to try and come to the party,” added the former Bafana Bafana international.
Sundowns in beer cup to win it, warns Rulani
Williams credits Sundowns for improvement in his form
Tshabalala lauds Downs ladies for second final in row
Pirates aim for revenge in Soweto derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos