Sundowns in beer cup to win it, warns Rulani

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that they are taking the Carling Black Label Cup competition seriously and will not show any signs of a friendly.
Sundowns face AmaZulu in the first semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow and while many view this as a friendly tournament, it is not the case for Mokwena as they want the title at all costs.
Mokwena emphasised that winning this trophy is important as it is the only title that has not made its way to their cabinet.
“This trophy is the only one missing in our cabinet at the moment,” Mokwena told the media at the press conference yesterday.
“We have players who are thirsty for success and want to win. We are looking forward to participating and not just that, but winning the trophy.
“I can guarantee you that the players will not be showing any signs of a friendly. These players want to win football matches and they will do whatever it takes to support the club to bring the trophy that we don’t have in our cabinet.”
While they come up against an AmaZulu side that are still smarting from their MTN8 final 0-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates last Saturday, Mokwena said they have not profiled the team with that defeat.
“The biggest mistake that we will ever make is to profile AmaZulu based on their recent results,” Mokwena said.
“If we do that we will be in trouble. The way we will profile AmaZulu at this moment in time is we know how it is. You start at the back ... Veli Motha.
“You go into the midfield you have George Maluleka, who is playing exceptionally well at this present moment in time. You have Keagan Buchanan who initiates build-ups under pressure from the left and right space from deeper and higher positions.
“He can hurt you in dead-ball situations. You got Augustine Kwem who can score any time. You got Gabadinho Mhango, you all know him and his love for this trophy.
“We will not make those mistakes of thinking about AmaZulu with their past results having absolutely no chance.”
Sundowns in beer cup to win it, warns Rulani
'Players will not be showing any signs of a friendly'
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that they are taking the Carling Black Label Cup competition seriously and will not show any signs of a friendly.
Sundowns face AmaZulu in the first semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow and while many view this as a friendly tournament, it is not the case for Mokwena as they want the title at all costs.
Mokwena emphasised that winning this trophy is important as it is the only title that has not made its way to their cabinet.
“This trophy is the only one missing in our cabinet at the moment,” Mokwena told the media at the press conference yesterday.
“We have players who are thirsty for success and want to win. We are looking forward to participating and not just that, but winning the trophy.
“I can guarantee you that the players will not be showing any signs of a friendly. These players want to win football matches and they will do whatever it takes to support the club to bring the trophy that we don’t have in our cabinet.”
While they come up against an AmaZulu side that are still smarting from their MTN8 final 0-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates last Saturday, Mokwena said they have not profiled the team with that defeat.
“The biggest mistake that we will ever make is to profile AmaZulu based on their recent results,” Mokwena said.
“If we do that we will be in trouble. The way we will profile AmaZulu at this moment in time is we know how it is. You start at the back ... Veli Motha.
“You go into the midfield you have George Maluleka, who is playing exceptionally well at this present moment in time. You have Keagan Buchanan who initiates build-ups under pressure from the left and right space from deeper and higher positions.
“He can hurt you in dead-ball situations. You got Augustine Kwem who can score any time. You got Gabadinho Mhango, you all know him and his love for this trophy.
“We will not make those mistakes of thinking about AmaZulu with their past results having absolutely no chance.”
Williams credits Sundowns for improvement in his form
Tshabalala lauds Downs ladies for second final in row
Pirates aim for revenge in Soweto derby
Themba Zwane gets special boots to celebrate 10 years with Puma
Ngcobo itching to put another one past Bucs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos