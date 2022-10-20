Zwane was buoyed to see his striker Ashley du Preez getting on the scoresheet after he found the opener against Galaxy.
Du Preez ended his worrying two-month goal drought, having last scored in the MTN8 quarter-finals against former club Stellenbosch FC in August.
“That will boost his (Du Preez) confidence when Caleb (Bimenyimana) comes back. I also wanted Khama (Billiat) to score for us today. He had quite a few chances and I know he is going to score,” Zwane said.
“As soon as the goals start coming left, right and centre we will be unpredictable as a team. We won’t be relying on one player to score goals for us.
“We are a big team to have one player and rely on one player. Ashley scored today. I will expect maybe another player to score for us next week or this coming weekend.
“I’m happy with the performance. Unfortunately we couldn’t take chances, but we learn every day and one day God will answer us,” he said.
“You could even see in the second half, we came out guns blazing because we were in charge. We showed we wanted to score and you could see we could have scored any time. It’s unfortunate not to take those chances.
“ I’m happy with the display of the boys and we want to keep it that way and keep that momentum going. One of these teams will get more than five.”
‘One of these teams will get more than five from us’, warns Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Encouraged by positives he sees from his team, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has sent a stern warning to Premier Soccer League (PSL) rivals that Amakhosi will be dangerous as soon as they hit top gear.
Chiefs have had a topsy-turvy season so far, and it continued on Wednesday when they dropped points in a 2-2 draw against TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Soweto.
While Zwane had hoped for a better result, the coach was excited with how his men played, especially in the second half when they were trailing by 2-1.
“I think this is one game we started really well and our downfall was to score earl. After that we createdt a few chances we didn’t capitalise in terms of killing the game off and we gave them hope,” Zwane said.
“They got the equaliser against the run of play and their confidence grew. From that moment you could see anything could happen, but we managed to create goal-scoring opportunities and we were not clinical.
“In the second half, I think it was only Kaizer Chiefs and unfortunately, again in terms of scoring goals, we were not clinical enough to make sure we get maximum points.”
