PEDRO MZILENI | Divided Africa unable to resist neo-colonial designs of EU, China
By Pedro Mzileni - 31 October 2022 - 09:52
A few years ago, African member states adopted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a framework to allow deregulated economic and skills flows across the borders to allow for regional co-operation, inclusive growth, sustainable development and sovereignty for the continent to finally self-determine its own pan-African economic path.
This came after decades of observations about the disconnected nature and design of Africa, which makes it impossible for it to trade with itself. Many research publications have emphasised that African countries trade more with their European counterparts than they do among themselves...
PEDRO MZILENI | Divided Africa unable to resist neo-colonial designs of EU, China
A few years ago, African member states adopted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a framework to allow deregulated economic and skills flows across the borders to allow for regional co-operation, inclusive growth, sustainable development and sovereignty for the continent to finally self-determine its own pan-African economic path.
This came after decades of observations about the disconnected nature and design of Africa, which makes it impossible for it to trade with itself. Many research publications have emphasised that African countries trade more with their European counterparts than they do among themselves...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos