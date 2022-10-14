Kaizer Chiefs' Kgaogelo Sekgota has been one of the most exciting players in the DStv Premiership this season.
However, Sekgota's numbers don't make for a good reading for an offensive player. The lad from Seshego in Polokwane is yet to score a goal in Amakhosi colours with just two assists from 30 appearances since joining from Swallows in July last year.
Both Sekgota's assists came this season. Sekgota is expected to keep his place in the XI when Chiefs host Chippa United in a league match at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).
The 25-year-old speedy winger is hellbent on breaking his duck at the Soweto giants, highlighting his wish to also rack up as many assists as he can. Even so, Sekgota isn't having sleepless nights because of his lack of goals, saying winning as a team was more important.
"Obviously I don't have a goal, that's something I need. I would also like to assist in each and every game. My aim is to keep on learning because football is about learning and improving. I feel like I was close to getting a goal in the last game [the 3-1 win away to Stellenbosch last Sunday] but unfortunately it didn't happen,'' Sekgota said during Chiefs' media open day at their Naturena base yesterday.
"I am hopeful my first goal will come in the next few games. I can't say I feel pressure because getting the results for the team is the most important thing.''
Before joining the now extinct Bidvest Wits in 2020, Sekgota had never played in the PSL before, having left the country when he was 19 to join Lithuanian side FC Stumbras in 2017. He also spent some time in Portugal, playing for Vitoria Setubal. The Chiefs man feels plying his trade in Europe when he was a teen helped fine-tune the fundamentals in his game.
"Playing in Europe early in my career helped me a lot, especially in terms of getting the basics right. It was a wonderful experience. Being there played a huge role in my career.''
Sekgota wants to improve on scary stats
Chiefs midfielder has no goal, just two assists in 30 games
Image: Lee Warren
