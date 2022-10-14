Stellenbosch will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
Stellies are still smarting from their disappointing 1-3 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in their last match and will be desperate to return to winning ways against a side they enjoy playing against.
In their previous six matches, Steve Barker’s charges have only lost once to Abafana Bes’thende, winning twice and drawing the other three.
Last season, Stellies registered a victory and a draw in their two matches and will look to continue with that run tonight.
Arrows, on the other side, have not scored in their last three meetings against Stellies and will look to end that.
What was a concern for Stellies against Chiefs was their defence which conceded three penalties and Barker has been working on that aspect to improve heading into this match.
“Our defending for me this season has been an area where we are letting ourselves down a bit and we need to improve on that,” Barker said.
Arrows appear to have turned the corner after a slow start to proceedings when they failed to win any of their first four games. In their last six matches, they won three, lost once and drew twice.
They drew 1-1 with Cape Town City in their last match and will be eyeing their fourth victory, which would lift them above the Cape Winelands outfit in the DStv Premiership log table.
What is encouraging for them though is that they have been doing well at home as they are currently unbeaten in four matches at Princess Magogo.
A win for Arrows will see them move to 15 points and fifth should Orlando Pirates lose to AmaZulu in the other match at Orlando Stadium, also tonight.
Stellies will be without Mogamad de Goede, who got a red card against Chiefs in their last match.
Stellies eager to bounce back after Chiefs defeat
Barker looks to continue good record against Arrows
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
