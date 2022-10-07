Memela, Nyauza could haunt ex-team Pirates

After Orlando Pirates were surprised by Sekhukhune United with a 2-0 defeat, Richards Bay will look at the Buccaneers' former players returning to Orlando Stadium tomorrow at 8pm to haunt them too.
Ex-Pirates players at Sekhukhune – Edwin Gyimah, Linda Mntambo and Tshegofatso Mabasa – played a huge role in their side defeating the Buccaneers. And with the Natal Rich Boys also having a few former Pirates players in Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Luvuyo Memela, Nkanyiso Zungu and Abel Mabaso, they will have something to prove tomorrow.
Nyauza has brought stability to the Richards Bay defence as they have conceded just three goals in nine matches, while Memela’s creativity is something the Bucs should be worried about.
Mabaso, though, is doubtful for this match after limping off during their 1-0 victory over AmaZulu on Wednesday at Moses Mabhida Stadium and was substituted by Ndiviwe Mdabuka in the first half.
Pitso Dladla’s side have been on a good run having won three of their last four matches and drawing the other, and a win will see them move to the summit of the table, something they will be eyeing.
Dladla, however, urged his side to remain grounded and give the Buccaneers the respect they deserve. “We are at a stage now where any team can beat anyone. You have to believe and prepare very well,” Dladla said.
“It is important for us to remain grounded. We are new kids on the blocks. We must respect teams and at the same time, we must not go to games and fear teams. We don’t fear Pirates, but we respect them as one of the big teams in the continent, but during 90 minutes we will execute our plan and maybe we will get a positive result.”
For the Buccaneers, they will be eager to bounce back to winning ways following that disappointment, but their concern is that they are not scoring enough and are coming up against the best defensive side in the league so far.
In their last two matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune, they have failed to score.
Coach Jose Riveiro is expected to make changes and he is likely to start with Kermit Erasmus up front, while Olisa Ndah will return after serving his one-match ban on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Ofori will miss the game due to a one match suspension with Siyabonga Mpontshane set to make his first appearance.
Fixtures
Tonight: SuperSport v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm
Tomorrow: Galaxy v Swallows, Mbombela, 3.30pm; Pirates v Richards Bay, Orlando 8pm
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Cape Town, 3.30pm
Memela, Nyauza could haunt ex-team Pirates
Ndah returns to bolster limping Pirates
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
After Orlando Pirates were surprised by Sekhukhune United with a 2-0 defeat, Richards Bay will look at the Buccaneers' former players returning to Orlando Stadium tomorrow at 8pm to haunt them too.
Ex-Pirates players at Sekhukhune – Edwin Gyimah, Linda Mntambo and Tshegofatso Mabasa – played a huge role in their side defeating the Buccaneers. And with the Natal Rich Boys also having a few former Pirates players in Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Luvuyo Memela, Nkanyiso Zungu and Abel Mabaso, they will have something to prove tomorrow.
Nyauza has brought stability to the Richards Bay defence as they have conceded just three goals in nine matches, while Memela’s creativity is something the Bucs should be worried about.
Mabaso, though, is doubtful for this match after limping off during their 1-0 victory over AmaZulu on Wednesday at Moses Mabhida Stadium and was substituted by Ndiviwe Mdabuka in the first half.
Pitso Dladla’s side have been on a good run having won three of their last four matches and drawing the other, and a win will see them move to the summit of the table, something they will be eyeing.
Dladla, however, urged his side to remain grounded and give the Buccaneers the respect they deserve. “We are at a stage now where any team can beat anyone. You have to believe and prepare very well,” Dladla said.
“It is important for us to remain grounded. We are new kids on the blocks. We must respect teams and at the same time, we must not go to games and fear teams. We don’t fear Pirates, but we respect them as one of the big teams in the continent, but during 90 minutes we will execute our plan and maybe we will get a positive result.”
For the Buccaneers, they will be eager to bounce back to winning ways following that disappointment, but their concern is that they are not scoring enough and are coming up against the best defensive side in the league so far.
In their last two matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune, they have failed to score.
Coach Jose Riveiro is expected to make changes and he is likely to start with Kermit Erasmus up front, while Olisa Ndah will return after serving his one-match ban on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Ofori will miss the game due to a one match suspension with Siyabonga Mpontshane set to make his first appearance.
Fixtures
Tonight: SuperSport v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm
Tomorrow: Galaxy v Swallows, Mbombela, 3.30pm; Pirates v Richards Bay, Orlando 8pm
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Cape Town, 3.30pm
Brandon Truter exits AmaZulu after string of poor results
Safa’s response to 168 tickets sold is plan to move Bafana games from Gauteng
Ndwandwe cherishes his milestone at Arrows
Gallants settle R430k bill for player they didn't use
'I want SuperSport to challenge for league titles again'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos