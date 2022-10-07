×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Memela, Nyauza could haunt ex-team Pirates

Ndah returns to bolster limping Pirates

07 October 2022 - 11:25
Neville Khoza Journalist
Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Richards Bay FC.
Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Richards Bay FC.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

After Orlando Pirates were surprised by Sekhukhune United with a 2-0 defeat, Richards Bay will look at the Buccaneers' former players returning to Orlando Stadium tomorrow at 8pm to haunt them too.

Ex-Pirates players at Sekhukhune – Edwin Gyimah, Linda Mntambo and Tshegofatso Mabasa – played a huge role in their side defeating the Buccaneers. And with the Natal Rich Boys also having a few former Pirates players in Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Luvuyo Memela, Nkanyiso Zungu and Abel Mabaso, they will have something to prove tomorrow.

Nyauza has brought stability to the Richards Bay defence as they have conceded just three goals in nine matches, while Memela’s creativity is something the Bucs should be worried about.

Mabaso, though, is doubtful for this match after limping off during their 1-0 victory over AmaZulu on Wednesday at Moses Mabhida Stadium and was substituted by Ndiviwe Mdabuka in the first half.

Pitso Dladla’s side have been on a good run having won three of their last four matches and drawing the other, and a win will see them move to the summit of the table, something they will be eyeing.

Dladla, however, urged his side to remain grounded and give the Buccaneers the respect they deserve. “We are at a stage now where any team can beat anyone. You have to believe and prepare very well,” Dladla said.

“It is important for us to remain grounded. We are new kids on the blocks. We must respect teams and at the same time, we must not go to games and fear teams. We don’t fear Pirates, but we respect them as one of the big teams in the continent, but during 90 minutes we will execute our plan and maybe we will get a positive result.”

For the Buccaneers, they will be eager to bounce back to winning ways following that disappointment, but their concern is that they are not scoring enough and are coming up against the best defensive side in the league so far.

In their last two matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune, they have failed to score.

Coach Jose Riveiro is expected to make changes and he is likely to start with Kermit Erasmus up front, while Olisa Ndah will return after serving his one-match ban on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Ofori will miss the game due to a one match suspension with Siyabonga Mpontshane set to make his first appearance.

Fixtures

Tonight: SuperSport v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm

Tomorrow: Galaxy v Swallows, Mbombela, 3.30pm; Pirates v Richards Bay, Orlando 8pm

Sunday: Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Cape Town, 3.30pm

Brandon Truter exits AmaZulu after string of poor results

AmaZulu have parted ways with head coach Brandon Truter after a string of poor results that culminated in the team's 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa’s response to 168 tickets sold is plan to move Bafana games from Gauteng

The SA Football Association (Safa) is planning to take Bafana Bafana to KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, where crowds for national team ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ndwandwe cherishes his milestone at Arrows

Latest Golden Arrows centurion Velemseni Ndwandwe wants Abafana Bes'thende to benefit if it happens he leaves the club in the future, feeling that ...
Sport
2 days ago

Gallants settle R430k bill for player they didn't use

Marumo Gallants have accepted the fine they received from Fifa after they were found guilty of breaching the contract of former player Ovella Ochieng.
Sport
2 days ago

'I want SuperSport to challenge for league titles again'

One of the primary objectives for SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is to make the club challenge for league titles again in the future.
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12