Soccer

Mokwena confirms CT City offered Mashego to them

‘He was not part of our plans during the transfer window’

20 September 2022 - 08:56
Neville Khoza Journalist
Terrence Mashego of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has insisted Terrence Mashego was not part of their plans during the transfer window and was signed only because he was offered to them by Cape Town City.

Mashego was unveiled as Sundowns’ latest new signing at the weekend and made his debut when he came on as a sub during their 1-0 victory over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the fierce competition the 26-year-old is facing from Lyle Lakay, Sifiso Ngobeni and Aubrey Modiba on the left side of the field, Mokwena said they could not allow him to join rivals to make them stronger, hence they went for him when he became available.

“The left-back was not a position that we thought we needed to strengthen when going into the new season,” Mokwena explained to the media after the game.

“But the reality is that Terrence is a special player because he plays for the national team. When special players are put onto the market and become available, you have to check whether all the boxes are ticked, and he ticks a lot of boxes.

“And he got this emotional connection from Sundowns to Mamelodi for example, and that then says to you that when that type of talent is available on the market you have to go for it.

“Then it becomes a talent that goes to strengthen a rival and makes them stronger. So we are in that space where we welcomed Terrence, we are happy to have him and at the same time we know that we can’t have too many players.”

Mokwena added that Lakay, the PSL defender of the season, who has seen limited game time this campaign, had not declined in his performances, and that they would have to trim the squad, especially in that left-back position.

“At this moment the biggest business for Sundowns is how do we trim the squad. Who do we let go, because when you have too many players it speaks to how much competition there is because every player wants to feel like there is a reach to the position.

“And when there are three or four players ahead of you in the pecking order that could lead to some form of demotivation.

“That then leads to less competition on the training fields, and less competition on the training fields means less intensity, then less intensity affects the results.”

