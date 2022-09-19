Chippa United and Golden Arrows continued to shake off their dire start to the season after managing wins against Marumo Gallants and Swallows respectively at the weekend.
Bagging their second win on the trot, Chippa prevailed 1-0 against Marumo thanks to Ronaldo Maarman’s solitary goal at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on Saturday. The result meant Marumo remain the only winless team in the DStv Premiership this season.
In new coach Morgan Mammila’s maiden game in charge, Chippa stunned AmaZulu 2-1 the previous weekend. Before winning against Usuthu, Chippa were winless in their past four games with three defeats and a draw.
Arrows drubbed Swallows 4-0 at Princess Magogo Stadium. Nduduzo Sibiya netted a brace while Pule Mmodi and Nqobeko Dlamini also scored. Swallows’ defeat has put coach Dylan Kerr at risk of being sacked as club chairman David Mogashoa called him while he was still conducting a post-match TV interview.
Kerr then confirmed to the media in Durban that Mogashoa asked to meet him to discuss the team’s poor form today. The Birds are winless in their last three league games, with two defeats and a draw. The Swallows coach sounded somewhat resigned to being fired.
“After this result, I don’t know what the chairman will do. I have to take the responsibility. If the chairman [Mogashoa] feels it’s time for the change, that’s his decision. I don’t really think this was a 4-0 game. I don’t think we capitalised on our opportunities,” said Kerr.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United’s poor run also stretched after allowing Stellenbosch to come from a goal down to force a 1-all draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium in another Saturday Premiership clash. Tshegofatso Mabasa scored for Babina Noko, while Sinethemba Mngomezulu was Stellies’ scorer.
Sekhukhune have now gone six matches without a win, with three defeats and three stalemates. This has, as well, jeopardised coach Kaitano Tembo’s future at the club.
Future of Kerr and Tembo unclear after winless streak
Swallows, Gallants yet to register victories
