Soccer

PODCAST | Ex-Chiefs star Dumisani Zuma’s transgressions ‘came with the spotlight’

By Sports staff - 24 August 2022 - 13:14
Dumisani Zuma at AmaZulu 's DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 13 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Dumisani Zuma's agent has commended Kaizer Chiefs for their professionalism in the negotiations on the thorny issue of the player's release after a string of disciplinary issues at the Naturena club.

The 27-year-old winger signed for AmaZulu soon after leaving Chiefs in June.

Basia Michaels of the QT Sports agency told Marawa Sports Worldwide Amakhosi were able to “have a conversation” on the way forward for winger Zuma after he fell out with the club due to a string of off-field transgressions.

“It wasn't difficult. I have to commend the Motaungs — Bobby, Kaizer Jr — for understanding where we came from,” Michaels said.

“Yes, Dumisani has had transgressions. There are a lot more footballers out there who have had even worse.

“It just becomes about the spotlight. And when the spotlight is shone on something like that we [agents] now have to hug a little harder, protect a little more and probably cuddle and shield a bit better than when the spotlight isn't on him.

“It becomes a conversation. And I think it's important for people to realise that, yes I manage footballers but I also have relationships with club owners.

“And when you have good enough relationships all around it is for the benefit of all of us. There's no way you can't sit down and have a conversation.”

Zuma was released by Amakhosi in June. At the time Chiefs said: “This follows his latest appearance in front of the DC, which resulted in his dismissal as recommended by an independent authority.

“Since joining from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017, he has been suspended a number of times, including twice in one season. He was also sent to rehab and counselling in the season that just ended.”

For more episodes, click here.

