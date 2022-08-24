Lepasa feels Bucs strikers letting the side down

Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa has urged his fellow forwards to up their game and start converting the chances they create to help the club win matches.
The Buccaneers have been dominating matches this season only to squander the chances they create in front of goal and end up drawing or losing.
Pirates face Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium at 7.30pm on Wednesday. Lepasa admitted that the forwards have let the team down.
“I think it is frustrating. I mean, it's five games now, only three goals scored and with the quality we have and the chances we created in the last five games, we should be scoring at least one goal per game,” Lepasa told the club's media department.
“I think it is something we need to work on because defensively so far we are doing well. So as strikers we must take responsibility, put our [best] foot forward and work harder so we can start winning the games because you don’t win if you don’t score.”
The Soweto giants head into this fixture on the back of a dull goalless draw with SuperSport United away on Sunday and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.
Meanwhile, Gallants are unbeaten, having drawn all their four matches this season and will be looking to turn one point into three against the Buccaneers.
Coach Romain Folz is content with the start they made but said they will have to start limiting their mistakes if they are to start winning matches.
“There are no easy games. The Pirates match will be difficult. Every team is trying its best to get the results. We know they are a big team and we will try our best to improve going to that game,” Folz said.
“I see some improvement and we are looking to do better than we did against Royal AM.
“We have to focus on small details; it's always mistakes caused by us in the matches we have played [that has been their downfall]. The first thing is to avoid mistakes and if we do that we would have done the first part of the job already.
“At least we scored two goals in our last match against Royal. Yes, we conceded two but we are improving in the offensive department. I’m positive we are on the right track and I’m not surprised by the fact that we have not lost yet.”
Lepasa feels Bucs strikers letting the side down
Gallants coach says they need to avoid mistakes to beat Pirates
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
