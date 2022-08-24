×

News

Umgeni Road in Durban barricaded during night-time protest

By Staff Reporter - 24 August 2022 - 21:57
Umgeni Road in Durban was been blocked on Wednesday evening.
Police and metro police officers were attending to a protest in Umgeni Road in Durban on Wednesday evening.

eThekwini metro police department spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu said they received reports around 7pm of protesters gathering and  barricading the road in both directions. The group used tyres and branches to close off the road.

Zungu said the protesters were not too far from the Makro store in Springfield, which was looted during protests in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year.

Zungu said more reinforcement were on the way. It was not immediately known what was the reason for the protest  

