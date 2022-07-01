Helman Mkhalele names Bafana squad for Cosafa Cup.

Stand-in Bafana Bafana coach Helman Mkhalele has named the 23-man squad for this year’s Cosafa Cup to take place in Durban from July 5 to 17.

Mkhalele said coming up with the final 23 players was not an easy process for him and his technical staff, given the quality they had roped in for their preliminary squad.

The 52-year former Bafana speedy winger added that they were happy with the final 23 players they have selected and are hopeful they will do the job at the tournament.

The Cosafa Cup defending champions are scheduled to travel to Durban on July 10, three days before their opening quarterfinal tie against Mozambique.