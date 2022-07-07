Veteran Allie plans to play until he's 40 years

Despite being 37, veteran defender Nazeer Allie is not having thoughts of hanging up his soccer boots just yet as he feels he can still play for three more seasons.

Allie was released by Maritzburg United at the end of last season and he is currently training on his own as he waits for his next opportunity. “I’m still going to play. I'm just waiting for the right opportunity. It might come soon, that’s why I keep fit where I am,” Allie told Sowetan yesterday.

“I still have everything to play for. But it will all depend on my body. I still feel good. I just have to look after my body. I can be honest with you, my body feels fresher than ever. It feels like I can still play for another three years, but everything is in God’s hands."

Having been keeping fit alone at home, Allie, who also played for Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits, said it has been challenging. “Obviously, training on your own is a bit difficult because you can only push yourself to a certain limit. Once you train with the team, you know you can push a bit further. There are people pushing you and you can judge yourself,” he said.

“But I’m coping so far and it’s all good for me. I still want to play and if the opportunity comes, I will take it. There is a team that has shown interest, but you can only talk about it when you have signed."

With Maritzburg deciding not to renew his contract, the defender said it it was not a shock for him that he was released.

“If I had another year on my contract and then they released me, I would say I was going to be shocked. But my contract came to an end in June, so they decided not to keep me. That's how football goes. You will never be certain where you are going to be.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town City confirmed Marc van Heerden as their new signing after he was released by Stellenbosch.