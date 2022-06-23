Ditching of masks and other restrictions a boost to tourism: Sisulu
The scrapping of some Covid-19 regulations, including wearing face masks, will boost growth in the tourism sector, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla gazetted a notice that scrapped compulsory wearing of face masks indoors and in public settings, limits on gatherings and border checks for travellers.
“The return to life as we knew it before Covid-19 will go a long way in boosting the tourism sector's growth as travellers will be able to participate in more activities, including attending big events and gatherings that not only contribute to our country's appeal but also to our economy,” Sisulu said.
Events were a key driver of domestic travel.
“The lifting of limits on gatherings will give a much-needed boost to our business events sector and allow us to host bigger events and welcome more delegates to our country.”
Doing away with the requirement of a PCR test and vaccination certificate for all arrivals reduced the cost and administrative burden of travelling, she added.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.