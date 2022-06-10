Campaign against paediatrician’s suspension garners 20,000 signatures

This comes as the Progressive Health Forum, urging medical colleagues to demonstrate their support for him, called for De Maayer’s suspension to be overturned. As the only paediatric gastroenterologist at Rahima Moosa Hospital, his units are now effectively shut, to the detriment of patients, the forum said.

Joining the outcry, Section27 said: “Dr De Maayer’s expertise [is] in short supply. But the department would rather have him at home than risk that he says again what everyone knows: Gauteng health is in crisis.

“Shooting the messenger is now standard practice in responding to whistle-blowers in health. Rather than taking tangible steps to respond to the desperate cries of dedicated professionals who have a unique insight into the system and its problems, the whistle-blowers (and as a result, their patients) are punished.

“Our health system is in crisis and relies heavily on the hardworking staff who go beyond the call of duty to serve patients. When they speak out, it is not for glory. Instead, it is a cry for help and action.

“Our health system, and the people it is meant to serve, need health-worker activists who will advocate for their patients.

“We cannot afford for health workers to be afraid to speak up.”

TimesLIVE