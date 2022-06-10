Campaign against paediatrician’s suspension garners 20,000 signatures
Section27 joins support for paediatric gastroenterologist Dr Tim de Maayer
A petition calling for the suspension of paediatric gastroenterologist Dr Tim de Maayer to be withdrawn has garnered more than 20,000 signatures since the news broke a day ago, adding to the clamour by civil society organisations for government not to “punish the messenger”.
His suspension came after he blew the whistle on poor working conditions at Johannesburg’s Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.
Here is a snapshot of comments from signatories:
- “It is absurd in every respect to chastise a clinician for highlighting the abhorrent realities (which are not a secret) in our ailing system. Instead of correcting the avalanche of deficiencies in the system they decide to accost such a cowardly move. Oh the shame.” — Sinabo Mnqonywa.
- Daynia Ballot: “Whistle-blowers must be commended, not silenced.”
- Ritshidze Mulaudzi: “Advocating for systemic change is core to what pediatricians do. I’ll stand up to injustices that harm kids.”
- “Patient advocacy is at the very root of the practise of medicine. An absolutely outstanding person and professional. His care for patients and skill would make him popular and rich in private practice, yet he continues to serve the poor, expecting nothing in return.” — Masego Meyer.
- “I can relate to what he says. He speaks the truth. Firing him does not solve the problem, it just removes a truly caring paediatrician from our broken system.” — Annemarie Olivier.
- Mohammed Vahed: “Please do not divert from the issues to hide ineptitude. Doctors like this doctor sacrifice to make the public sector work and to serve the poorest of the poor. By suspending him, you are doing a disservice to your patients. That is how healthcare fails in SA.”
Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, confirming she has been made aware of the precautionary suspension, said she would engage with the hospital management “and other parties concerned on the matter”.
This comes as the Progressive Health Forum, urging medical colleagues to demonstrate their support for him, called for De Maayer’s suspension to be overturned. As the only paediatric gastroenterologist at Rahima Moosa Hospital, his units are now effectively shut, to the detriment of patients, the forum said.
Joining the outcry, Section27 said: “Dr De Maayer’s expertise [is] in short supply. But the department would rather have him at home than risk that he says again what everyone knows: Gauteng health is in crisis.
“Shooting the messenger is now standard practice in responding to whistle-blowers in health. Rather than taking tangible steps to respond to the desperate cries of dedicated professionals who have a unique insight into the system and its problems, the whistle-blowers (and as a result, their patients) are punished.
“Our health system is in crisis and relies heavily on the hardworking staff who go beyond the call of duty to serve patients. When they speak out, it is not for glory. Instead, it is a cry for help and action.
“Our health system, and the people it is meant to serve, need health-worker activists who will advocate for their patients.
“We cannot afford for health workers to be afraid to speak up.”
TimesLIVE
