Bafana coach Broos sticks to his guns regarding the omission of on-form Jali and Zwane

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is sticking to his guns regarding the continued omission of red-hot Mamelodi Sundowns midfield duo Andile Jali and Themba “Mshishi” Zwane.

It did not matter for Broos that after a fantastic season, Jali was nominated in four categories for the PSL awards while Zwane has been nominated for two accolades.

They were not named in Broos’ 23-man squad to take on Morocco in Rabat on June 9.

Broos has taken a lot of flak for leaving out the duo who have consistently carried Sundowns on their shoulders in the Caf Champions League over the past few years.