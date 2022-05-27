Bafana coach Broos sticks to his guns regarding the omission of on-form Jali and Zwane
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is sticking to his guns regarding the continued omission of red-hot Mamelodi Sundowns midfield duo Andile Jali and Themba “Mshishi” Zwane.
It did not matter for Broos that after a fantastic season, Jali was nominated in four categories for the PSL awards while Zwane has been nominated for two accolades.
They were not named in Broos’ 23-man squad to take on Morocco in Rabat on June 9.
Broos has taken a lot of flak for leaving out the duo who have consistently carried Sundowns on their shoulders in the Caf Champions League over the past few years.
Even legendary Bafana icon Doctor “16 Valve” Khumalo lamented that Ethan Brooks was selected to play instead of Jali in the last game of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in Cape Coast.
“When we started with the young team, we did well and had a good campaign in the World Cup qualifiers,” said Broos.
“Everybody was enthusiastic and excited that we have a young team, but two months later they were shouting at me because I did not take the team to the World Cup.
“You must not change all the time, you must know what you want. I do what I did from the beginning and will go on with that. That is maybe the mistake this country makes to shout at the coach.
“Last year I was asked why I did not select Njabulo Ngcobo who was the best defender in the league. Look what happened to him at Chiefs, he did not play even though he was the best defender.
“I do not focus on whether Zwane has five trophies. I look beyond that. And again, I said it from the beginning and will say it in [the] three years that I will be here — I’m very sorry I do not see why I should select Jali as well,” added the forthright Belgium-born trainer.
However, he spoke animatedly about Orlando Pirates’ forward Thembinkosi Lorch’s inclusion in the team.
“A few months ago he was injured. I am happy with the way he plays. He goes in deep, he runs a lot and he scores goals. At the moment he is in fantastic shape and he succeeds in what he does.
“He has to be with us because we can use a guy like him in the game against Morocco. He can play on the wings, he can play behind strikers. His best position is behind strikers when he can run very fast and use spaces to score,” beamed Broos.
TimesLIVE
