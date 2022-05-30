×

Shalulile, Jali top dogs in the PSL

Duo secures three gongs each as Downs annihilate opposition

30 May 2022 - 09:03
Nkareng Matshe Sports editor
Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a penalty with Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2021 Nedbank Cup Last 16 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Peter Shalulile became only the second man to win PSL footballer of the season for two years running as he scooped the top award at the virtual ceremony yesterday.

Coaches voted for the Mamelodi Sundowns forward as their preferred best player, ensuring he again won the R250,000 prize that comes with the award after he clinched it in his first season in the DStv Premiership champions last year.

Not since Orlando Pirates’ Teko Modise won the coveted award in 2008 and 2009 has anyone managed to win it twice in a row, but it was no surprise that Namibian sensation Shalulile emerged victorious after another highly productive season in which he led Sundowns to an historic treble.

Shalulile, 28, was also voted players’ player of the year. He had already secured the Golden Boot by scoring 23 league goals, coming agonisingly close to matching Collins Mbesuma’s record of 25 set in 2005.

Having won all domestic trophies on offer, it was little surprise that Sundowns dominated yesterday’s awards, with Andile Jali also securing three: midfielder of the year, Nedbank Cup player of the year and MTN8 Last Man Standing.

The coaching duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena bagged the coach of year award, a welcome departure from the folly of last season when they were curiously overlooked despite having won the title.

Leftback Lyle Lakay wrapped up Downs’ dominance by being named defender of the year, leaving other clubs to scramble for crumbs in the remaining categories.

The goalkeeper of the season went to Hugo Marques of Cape Town City, who helped his side finish in their highest position, second, to ensure qualification for next season’s CAF Champions League.

SuperSport United’s Luke Fleurs claimed the young player of the season gong.

PSL award winners

Footballer of the year: Peter Shalulile (Sundowns); DStv Premiership players’ player of the year: Shalulile; Coach of the season: Mngqithi/Mokwena (Sundowns); Goalkeeper of the season: Hugo Marques (CPT City); Defender of the season: Lakay (Sundowns); Midfielder of the season: Jali (Sundowns); Young player of the season: Fleurs (SuperSport); GladAfrica Top scorer: Thiklas Thutlwa (Black Leopards); MTN8 Last man standing: Jali; Nedbank Cup most promising player: Keegan Allan (University of Pretoria); Nedbank Cup player of the tournament: Jali; Diski Challenge player of the season: Boitumelo Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)

