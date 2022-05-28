Kutumela urges Brazilians not to underestimate Gallants in Nedbank Cup final

Kutumela, who has scored two goals in the competition this season where the Brazilians have found the back of the net 17 times in four matches, will be looking to add to his tally.

“The goals I’ve scored so far in this tournament are a result of me wanting to earn a spot to play in the final. My goal is to score and create so that we can win this tournament.

“In the final, there has to be a winner, so I’m ready to do whatever it takes to help the team win this game so that we can win our third trophy this season and complete the domestic treble.”

Kutumela also reflected on the club’s journey in the tournament so far.

“Our journey as Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup this season has been a very good one. We have always taken it one game at a time. We were focused on winning each game as it came and we respected the opponent no matter where they were from — even a team from the SAB. We remained professional throughout.

“What I’ve learnt from the Nedbank Cup is that there’s no draws and teams can’t take one point each. There has to be a winner and if you respect your opponents whether they’re from the NFD and play according to the coaches instructions then you can win all the games and that’s how we were able to win our games to reach the final,” he concluded.