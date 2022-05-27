Midfield anchormen could hold key to Ke Yona final

That Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants are both possession-based sides could mean the Nedbank Cup final between these two outfits at Royal Bafokeng Stadium tomorrow evening will be aesthetically pleasing. Sihle Ndebele picks three key match-ups that could determine the winner.

Andile Jali v Miguel Timm

Jali's confidence on the ball, combined with his athleticism, have helped him win most of the midfield battles he's been involved in. However, coming up against a player like Timm, who always makes sure that he wins the second ball, could mean the 32-year-old Jali doesn't enjoy as much ball possession as he usually does.

Timm, 30, is also brilliant in spraying long balls to open up play. It goes without saying that whoever of these two anchormen is better on the day, their team will dominate possession. Jali will also be out to prove why he's nominated for player of the tournament in the Ke Yona Cup.

Katlego Otladisa v Lyle Lakay

With Sundowns, his former side, 25-year-old Otladisa has everything to prove. The star winger dictates the tempo of his side's play.

Lakay, 30, has always been adventurous and brave in surging forward but given Otladisa's speed, the Sundowns left-back should guard against going all out when they launch attacks.

At times Otladisa struggles to release the ball early and Lakay's tactical awareness will help him capitalise on this weakness. Lakay is also a dead-ball specialists, meaning his chances of scoring are high even though he's a defender.

Rushine de Reuck v Sede Junior Dion

Composure has always been De Reuck's main trait. The 26-year-old Sundowns centre-back has never struggled to deal with aerial threats but Dion's ability to dodge defenders by constantly coming off the flanks will require a bit of man-marking from the talented Sundowns centre-half.

Dion, 28, is the competition's joint leading scorer, having netted three times alongside Sundowns' Pavol Safranko.