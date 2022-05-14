PSL relegation battle to go down to the wire
The DStv Premiership relegation battle is set to go down to the wire after Baroka FC beat SuperSport United 3-1, while Swallows FC and TS Galaxy dropped points on Saturday.
Bonginkosi Makume scored a brace from the penalty spot in the opening half while Evidence Makgopa scored in the second stanza for Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Aubrey Ngoma scored the only goal for SuperSport on the road.
Swallows played to a goalless draw with Chippa United at Dobsonville Stadium in Joburg and it was the same scoreline at Mbombela Stadium between Galaxy, who are also in the fight for survival, and Marumo Gallants.
Baroka and Swallows are now tied on 25 points each with one match left before the end of the season.
Swallows are above Baroka on the standings based on their superior goal difference.
The 14th-placed Galaxy are now on 27 points and could still be relegated automatically to the GladAfrica Championship depending on the results on the final day of the Premiership.
Maritzburg United, who were not in action on Saturday, are on 28 points, but they still have two games to play.
For Baroka a victory against SuperSport was the only thing that was going to keep them in the fight to keep their status in the top tier.
The Limpopo outfit started the match like a team that was fighting for their lives, and they created a number of good scoring opportunities.
Players such as Decide Akana Chauke and Dan Ndlovu came close to giving Baroka the lead inside the opening 20 minutes.
Chauke had a one-on-one chance with SuperSport's keeper Boalefa Pule but the shotstopper produced a good save on 13 minutes while Ndlovu was denied by the woodwork from breaking the deadlock a few moments later.
The talented Makgopa was a menace to the Matsatsantsa A Pitori defence.
Bakgakga continued their high pressing game, and they were finally rewarded when they received a penalty after Keenan Philips was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.
The homeside skipper Makume stepped up and sent Pule the wrong way to give Baroka a glimpse of hope after 25 minutes of play.
The host didn’t give the visitors any room to breathe as SuperSport conceded another penalty in a space of three minutes, with the experienced Siyabonga Nhlapho being the culprit who handled the ball in the box.
Having gone to the right side with the first penalty, Makume opted to go left for his second and gave Baroka a 2-0 lead.
The Limpopo outfit continued their excellent attacks which helped to keep SuperSport in their own half most of the time.
Makgopa’s 75th-minute goal put the match beyond Matsatsantsa A Pitori.
Ngoma’s well-taken goal that beat Baroka’s keeper Jackson Mabokgwana with nine minutes left to play was nothing but a consolation for the visitors.
Baroka will play Maritzburg away from home in their last game of the season while Swallows are away to Kaizer Chiefs as Chippa host Galaxy.
All the games will be played on Saturday, May 21 (3pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.