PSL relegation battle to go down to the wire

The DStv Premiership relegation battle is set to go down to the wire after Baroka FC beat SuperSport United 3-1, while Swallows FC and TS Galaxy dropped points on Saturday.

Bonginkosi Makume scored a brace from the penalty spot in the opening half while Evidence Makgopa scored in the second stanza for Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Aubrey Ngoma scored the only goal for SuperSport on the road.

Swallows played to a goalless draw with Chippa United at Dobsonville Stadium in Joburg and it was the same scoreline at Mbombela Stadium between Galaxy, who are also in the fight for survival, and Marumo Gallants.

Baroka and Swallows are now tied on 25 points each with one match left before the end of the season.

Swallows are above Baroka on the standings based on their superior goal difference.

The 14th-placed Galaxy are now on 27 points and could still be relegated automatically to the GladAfrica Championship depending on the results on the final day of the Premiership.

Maritzburg United, who were not in action on Saturday, are on 28 points, but they still have two games to play.

For Baroka a victory against SuperSport was the only thing that was going to keep them in the fight to keep their status in the top tier.

The Limpopo outfit started the match like a team that was fighting for their lives, and they created a number of good scoring opportunities.